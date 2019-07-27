Ruth M. Thesing
Ruth M. Thesing

June 07, 1924 - July 27, 2019

MELROSE -- Ruth M. Thesing, 95, of Melrose passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home. She was born in La Crosse, June 7, 1924, to Warner and Florence (Hoeth) Maier. On June 5, 1943, Ruth married John Thesing and he preceded her in death Sept. 23, 2003.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Douglas) Pierce of Melrose; two granddaughters, Heather (Justin) Koss and Heidi Pierce; three great-grandchildren, Lauren, Carson and Colton; and a brother, Ray (Eva) Maier. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mardell Unnasch; and a brother, Calvin Maier.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. Inurnment will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on July 30, 2019
