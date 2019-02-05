Follow story
Ruth B. Snodgrass
February 05, 2019
Ruth B. Snodgrass
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Ruth B. Snodgrass, 93, of Caledonia passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Caledonia Care and Rehab.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Hokah United Methodist Church. David Dunt will officiate. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on February 6, 2019
in memory of Ruth
in memory of Ruth
