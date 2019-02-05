Ruth B. Snodgrass
Ruth B. Snodgrass

February 05, 2019

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Ruth B. Snodgrass, 93, of Caledonia passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Caledonia Care and Rehab.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Hokah United Methodist Church. David Dunt will officiate. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on February 6, 2019
Events

