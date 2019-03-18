Follow story
Ruth Schumacher
March 18, 2019
Ruth Schumacher
VIROQUA/DE SOTO -- Ruth Schumacher, 77, of Viroqua and formerly of De Soto, died Monday, March 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor David Allen will officiate with burial to follow in the Walnut Mound Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Retreat Sportman's Club. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 at the funeral home.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials are preferred.
To view the full obituary and leave online condolences visit www.VossFH.com.
Published on March 21, 2019
