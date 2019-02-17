Follow story
Ruth Riley
February 17, 2019
Ruth A. Riley
WINONA, Minn./LA CROSSE -- Ruth A. Riley, 75, of Winona, formerly of La Crosse, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 until funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home in Winona. Spring burial at the Witoka Cemetery, Witoka, Minn.
Memorials appreciated to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Published on February 19, 2019
