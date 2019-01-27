Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Ruth M. Niedfeldt
September 29, 1944 - January 27, 2019
Ruth M. Niedfeldt
WEST SALEM/ONALASKA -- Ruth M. Niedfeldt, 74, of West Salem formerly of Onalaska passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 29, 1944, in La Crosse, to Harlin and Mildred (Stahl) Niedfeldt.
Surviving are her sisters, Sylvia Wyland and Marie Kendhammer, both of Onalaska; nieces and nephews, Scott (Barb) Viner of Menomonie, Wis.; Kathy (Jeff) Koblitz of Onalaska, Kim (Jeff) Fredrick of Mindoro, Kelly (Travis) Proksch of La Crosse, Bill (Kathy) Kendhammer of Barre Mills, and Steve (Jessica) Kendhammer of Holmen. She is also survived by great-nieces and nephews, Hayley, Alyssa (Paul), Alex, Jordan, Kody, Rachel, Robbie, Matt, Tyler, Collin, Owen, Addison, Carter and Madeline; as well as, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Ginny and Gene Viner; and brothers-in-law, Ed Wyland and Jim Kendhammer.
Ruth was a special part of her nieces and nephews lives as they were growing up. They were blessed to have her in their lives and in their children's lives as well. Ruth was lucky to have good neighbors who also became good friends; she always looked forward to exercise group and especially treats afterward. Ruth will also be missed by her good friend, Barb - she and Barb bonded over playing cards and Ruth looked forward to their weekly games.
The family would like to thank Gundersen Hospice for their care, compassion and support.
Following Ruth's wishes, no services will be held. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
WEST SALEM/ONALASKA -- Ruth M. Niedfeldt, 74, of West Salem formerly of Onalaska passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 29, 1944, in La Crosse, to Harlin and Mildred (Stahl) Niedfeldt.
Surviving are her sisters, Sylvia Wyland and Marie Kendhammer, both of Onalaska; nieces and nephews, Scott (Barb) Viner of Menomonie, Wis.; Kathy (Jeff) Koblitz of Onalaska, Kim (Jeff) Fredrick of Mindoro, Kelly (Travis) Proksch of La Crosse, Bill (Kathy) Kendhammer of Barre Mills, and Steve (Jessica) Kendhammer of Holmen. She is also survived by great-nieces and nephews, Hayley, Alyssa (Paul), Alex, Jordan, Kody, Rachel, Robbie, Matt, Tyler, Collin, Owen, Addison, Carter and Madeline; as well as, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Ginny and Gene Viner; and brothers-in-law, Ed Wyland and Jim Kendhammer.
Ruth was a special part of her nieces and nephews lives as they were growing up. They were blessed to have her in their lives and in their children's lives as well. Ruth was lucky to have good neighbors who also became good friends; she always looked forward to exercise group and especially treats afterward. Ruth will also be missed by her good friend, Barb - she and Barb bonded over playing cards and Ruth looked forward to their weekly games.
The family would like to thank Gundersen Hospice for their care, compassion and support.
Following Ruth's wishes, no services will be held. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 2, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Ruth
in memory of Ruth
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 02, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.