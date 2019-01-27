Ruth M. Niedfeldt

WEST SALEM/ONALASKA -- Ruth M. Niedfeldt, 74, of West Salem formerly of Onalaska passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 29, 1944, in La Crosse, to Harlin and Mildred (Stahl) Niedfeldt.

Surviving are her sisters, Sylvia Wyland and Marie Kendhammer, both of Onalaska; nieces and nephews, Scott (Barb) Viner of Menomonie, Wis.; Kathy (Jeff) Koblitz of Onalaska, Kim (Jeff) Fredrick of Mindoro, Kelly (Travis) Proksch of La Crosse, Bill (Kathy) Kendhammer of Barre Mills, and Steve (Jessica) Kendhammer of Holmen. She is also survived by great-nieces and nephews, Hayley, Alyssa (Paul), Alex, Jordan, Kody, Rachel, Robbie, Matt, Tyler, Collin, Owen, Addison, Carter and Madeline; as well as, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Ginny and Gene Viner; and brothers-in-law, Ed Wyland and Jim Kendhammer.

Ruth was a special part of her nieces and nephews lives as they were growing up. They were blessed to have her in their lives and in their children's lives as well. Ruth was lucky to have good neighbors who also became good friends; she always looked forward to exercise group and especially treats afterward. Ruth will also be missed by her good friend, Barb - she and Barb bonded over playing cards and Ruth looked forward to their weekly games.

The family would like to thank Gundersen Hospice for their care, compassion and support.

Following Ruth's wishes, no services will be held.