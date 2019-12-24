Follow story
Ruth Nestingen
December 24, 2019
Ruth Esther Perrine Nestingen
WESTBY -- Ruth Esther Perrine Nestingen, 88, of Westby passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Bland Bekkadahl Center of Hospice in Viroqua.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, 500 S. Main St., Westby. Pastor Deb Jarvis will officiate. Burial will follow in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby, and again from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the Performing Arts Center in Westby and Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Ruth's name.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Westby will be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on December 26, 2019
