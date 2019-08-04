Ruth D. Kloss

Ruth D. Kloss, 99, of La Crosse died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center. She was born Dec. 5, 1919, to Willard and Mina (Wuensch) Kubal, the eldest of five girls. She married Frank E. Kloss, Aug. 22, 1942, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Ruth was a member at Holy Trinity for 30 years and was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and enjoyed bowling in Leo Hall. She was a member of the La Crescent American Legion and Catholic Knights. Ruth was a wonderful cook and loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching them was always a highlight of her day.

She is survived by five children, Edward Kloss of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Tom (Cheryl Lynn) Kloss of La Crescent, Minn., Greg (Cheryl Ann) Kloss of La Crosse, David (Vickie) of La Crosse and Mary Kloss of La Crosse; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents; and grandparents; three sisters, Betty Kaufmann, Mary Rita Saphner and Geraldine Konop; a daughter-in-law, Karin Kloss; and three brothers-in-law, Earl Kaufmann, John Saphner and Verdel Holte.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or a charity of the donor's choice. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at .

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Hillview Nursing Home, where mom resided for the last nine years, for their love, support and especially the hugs.