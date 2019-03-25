Ruth M. Johnson

Ruth M. Johnson, 97, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. She was born Aug. 20, 1921, in Bode, Iowa, to William N. and Sena M. (Reno) Chantland. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Bode and was salutatorian of her 1939 Bode High School graduating class. Ruth married Harold H. Johnson June 19, 1942, at Luther Place Memorial Church in Washington, D.C.

Ruth earned a diploma in elementary education from Iowa State Teachers College at Cedar Falls, Iowa, in 1941. She taught at elementary schools in Little Cedar and Livermore, Iowa, for five years while her husband served during World War II. Following the war, they purchased and operated a small dairy farm near Prairie Farm, Wis., later moving to Eau Claire for several years and then to La Crosse in 1954.

In 1963 Ruth earned a bachelor of science degree in teaching elementary education from Wisconsin State College at La Crosse where she was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, a national honor society for students in education. Subsequently, she earned a master of science in teaching elementary education from Wisconsin State University at La Crosse in 1971. From 1963 to 1968, she was a language arts instructor at Logan Junior High. She then taught at Longfellow Junior High/Middle School until her retirement in 1984.

Ruth was associated with the following education organizations: the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, La Crosse Area Retired Educators, and the Wisconsin Retired Educator' Association. She was a member of and held elective offices in a square dance club, the Coulee Region Promenaders. In addition, she was a member of a round dance club. Also, she was a life-long member of the Prairie Farm American Legion Auxiliary.

Ruth was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for many years, preparing baked goods and donating crafts for church functions and bazaars. She participated in the prayer chain and a circle and worked at many church events. She was long-time treasurer of the ORLC Quilting Group. She enjoyed helping prepare quilts for Lutheran World Relief and visiting with her friends. Ruth also was a devoted volunteer at Bethany Riverside.

She is survived by daughters, Margaret (Ronald) Johnson of La Crosse and Rachelle Johnson of Lenexa, Kan.; grandchildren, Heidi (Adam) Miller of Wauwatosa, Wis., Jeffrey (Laurel) Johnson of Marion, Iowa, Molly (Alex) Walker of Lee's Summit, Mo., and Alex Munns of Kansas City, Mo.; great-grandsons, Anders and Bergen Johnson; niece, Ruth Ann Peters; and nephew, Dennis Chantland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband on Feb. 24, 2013; brothers, Herbert, William, Charles and Andrew Chantland; niece, Joyce Roemhildt and nephew, Albert Chantland.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at the mausoleum in Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Our Redeemer Nelson Scholarship fund, 2135 Weston St., La Crosse.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

God hath not promised skies always blue, flower-strewn pathways all our lives thro';

God hath not promised sun without rain, joy without sorrow, peace without pain.

But God hath promised strength for the day, rest for the laborer, light for the way, grace for the trails, help from above, unfailing sympathy, undying love.