Ruth M. Johnson
March 28, 2020
Ruth M. Johnson, 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in her sleep, at her home Saturday, March 28, 2020. Due to current circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus, services are pending and will be planned for a later date. Please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com for full obituary notice, to offer the family online condolences and to view updated service details. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel-La Crosse is assisting the family in their time of loss.
Published on April 4, 2020
