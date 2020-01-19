Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Ruth M. Johnson
January 19, 2020
Ruth M. Johnson
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Ruth M. Johnson, 84, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home.
She is survived by Loren, her loving husband of 63 years; children, Gary, Randy and Vicki; and two granddaughters.
Ruth had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in the Rochester Orchestra and Chorale. She also sang with the Sweet Adeline's Women's Chorus. She loved to paint and do arts and crafts.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family. A private memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Johnson family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Ruth M. Johnson, 84, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home.
She is survived by Loren, her loving husband of 63 years; children, Gary, Randy and Vicki; and two granddaughters.
Ruth had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in the Rochester Orchestra and Chorale. She also sang with the Sweet Adeline's Women's Chorus. She loved to paint and do arts and crafts.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family. A private memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Johnson family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
Published on January 24, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Ruth
in memory of Ruth
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 24, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.