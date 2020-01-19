Ruth M. Johnson
Ruth M. Johnson

January 19, 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Ruth M. Johnson, 84, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home.
She is survived by Loren, her loving husband of 63 years; children, Gary, Randy and Vicki; and two granddaughters.
Ruth had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in the Rochester Orchestra and Chorale. She also sang with the Sweet Adeline's Women's Chorus. She loved to paint and do arts and crafts.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family. A private memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Johnson family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
Published on January 24, 2020
