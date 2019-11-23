Follow story
Ruth M. Hollowitsch
January 07, 1942 - November 23, 2019
Ruth M. Hollowitsch
Ruth M. Hollowitsch, 77, passed away at home Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. She was born Jan. 7, 1942, to LaVern and Vivienne Matiak in La Crosse.
Ruth married Wayne Robin Hollowitsch, Aug. 11, 1963. They had four children together, Becky (Paul) Sarauer, Troy (Amy) Hollowitsch, Wayne A Hollowitsch and Mary (Jim) Lund. Ruth had seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; her sister, Gloria Dagendish; her brother, Richard Matiak; and her parents.
Ruth was a long time employee at Jolivette Dry Cleaners on French Island, until her retirement. She loved to play bingo and loved doing intricate cross stitch designs.
Published on December 5, 2019
