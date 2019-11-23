Ruth M. Hollowitsch
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Ruth M. Hollowitsch

January 07, 1942 - November 23, 2019

Ruth M. Hollowitsch Ruth M. Hollowitsch
Ruth M. Hollowitsch, 77, passed away at home Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. She was born Jan. 7, 1942, to LaVern and Vivienne Matiak in La Crosse.
Ruth married Wayne Robin Hollowitsch, Aug. 11, 1963. They had four children together, Becky (Paul) Sarauer, Troy (Amy) Hollowitsch, Wayne A Hollowitsch and Mary (Jim) Lund. Ruth had seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; her sister, Gloria Dagendish; her brother, Richard Matiak; and her parents.
Ruth was a long time employee at Jolivette Dry Cleaners on French Island, until her retirement. She loved to play bingo and loved doing intricate cross stitch designs.
Published on December 5, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Ruth M. Hollowitsch, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Ruth
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 05, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.