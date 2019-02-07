Ruth M. Haney

Ruth M. Haney, 73, of Winona passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles. She was born Sept. 6, 1945, in Arcadia, Wis., to Mamert and Irma (Wolfe) Eickman. Ruth grew up in Pine Creek with her eight siblings before enlisting in the Army. Ruth proudly served our country from 1966-1969. She worked as a cook at Shorty's Café and Perkins before retiring. Ruth enjoyed reading books, crossword puzzles, playing cards, and was a die-hard Packer fan. She is survived by her children, Dan (Jessica) Haney, Melissa (Pete) Abbott, Phillip Haney, John (Barb) Haney, Sue (Erich) Gilow, Sheryl (John) Ozmun; grandchildren, Thomas, Taylor, Dierks, and Starr; siblings, Bonnie Czaplewski, Teresa Knopick, Rose (Tony) Walske, Christopher Eickman, Helen (Bob) Thilmany; sisters-in-law, Sheila Eickman and Linda Haney. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Haney II; parents; siblings, Sister Adrienne Eickman, James Eickman, and Lucy Eickman; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Knopick, Thomas Gustia Haney III, and Paula Eickman. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, with the Rev. William Kulas officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Pine Creek, Wis. Please leave a memory of Ruth and view her video tribute when it becomes available at . Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements.