Ruth Marie Gilbertson (West)
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Ruth Marie Gilbertson (West)

May 04, 2019

Ruth Marie Gilbertson (West) Ruth Marie Gilbertson (West)
ONALASKA -- Ruth Marie Gilbertson (West), 94, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at the Onalaska Care Center, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, May 10, in First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska, with visitation at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jason Stanton will officiate, with burial to be held in Onalaska City Cemetery.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on May 6, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Ruth
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 06, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.