Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Ruth Marie Gilbertson (West)
May 04, 2019
Ruth Marie Gilbertson (West)
ONALASKA -- Ruth Marie Gilbertson (West), 94, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at the Onalaska Care Center, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, May 10, in First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska, with visitation at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jason Stanton will officiate, with burial to be held in Onalaska City Cemetery.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
ONALASKA -- Ruth Marie Gilbertson (West), 94, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at the Onalaska Care Center, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, May 10, in First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska, with visitation at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jason Stanton will officiate, with burial to be held in Onalaska City Cemetery.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on May 6, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Ruth
in memory of Ruth
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 06, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.