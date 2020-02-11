Follow story
Ruth B. Everson
April 06, 1929 - February 11, 2020
Ruth B. Everson
ROCKLAND/SPARTA -- Ruth B. Everson, 90, of Rockland/Sparta died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. She was born April 6, 1929, in Whitehall, to Louis H. and Alice (Thompson) Salzwedel.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Fish Creek Lutheran Church, Rockland. Pastor David Sorenson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on February 12, 2020
