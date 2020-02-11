Ruth B. Everson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Ruth B. Everson

April 06, 1929 - February 11, 2020

Ruth B. Everson Ruth B. Everson
ROCKLAND/SPARTA -- Ruth B. Everson, 90, of Rockland/Sparta died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. She was born April 6, 1929, in Whitehall, to Louis H. and Alice (Thompson) Salzwedel.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Fish Creek Lutheran Church, Rockland. Pastor David Sorenson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on February 12, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Ruth B. Everson, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Ruth
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 12, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.