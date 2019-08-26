Ruth B. Bentz

Ruth B. Bentz, 97, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, surrounded by loving members of her family. Ruth was born Feb. 2, 1922, in Richland Center, Wis., to Peter J. and Ethel Michelson.

Ruth devoted over 70 years of her life to the fulfillment of what she had always aspired to accomplish, the caring for, dedication to, and loving of a husband and children ... her special family. After spending her early years in Richland Center, West Salem and finally, Stevens Point, Wis., Ruth attended Stevens Point State College, where she met her future husband, August (Gus) Bentz. The two college sweethearts were married in Stevens Point, Oct. 28, 1944. After Gus graduated from Marquette University School of Dentistry in July 1945, the couple moved to La Crosse, where Gus started his dental practice.

No brief summary can adequately convey the genuine love, affection and admiration Ruth engendered through her constant devotion to her family and friends. She truly lived a wonderful life and leaves behind a rich legacy, having not only raised, nurtured and loved a wonderful family, but also having personally touched the lives of so many. She loved dogs, parades and especially, babies and was always the neighborhood mom.

Ruth was preceded in death by the great love of her life, her husband, Gus, in July of 2006. She is survived by her six children and spouses, Peter (Danna), Susan (Allan) Fukuda, Mary (Tom) Pretasky, Dr. Michael (Paula), Timothy and Robert; and nine grandchildren, Teresa (Randy) Christianson, Kathleen (CD) Cater, Thomas (Pam) Fukuda, Brian (Andrea) Fukuda, Jennifer Pretasky (Brian McCarty), Stephanie (Daniel) Sheffer, Christine (Matthew) Winston, Jennifer Bentz and Daniel (Suzanne) Truax; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Ruth's family extends special appreciation to all who cared for her at Benedictine Manor, during her stay there.

A visitation for Ruth will be held from 1 p.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment in the Chapel of Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the La Crosse Humane Society. Arrangements by Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at .