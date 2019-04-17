Ruth Becker

At age 90, Ruth's family asked if she'd like to help write her own obituary. True to her Irish humor as always, Ruth laughed and said, "I'll be dead and won't care at all!" So here goes our best effort: Ruth Becker, 91, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in loving care at her beloved end-of-life home, The Lighthouse.

Ruth was born in 1928, the youngest of four, to Nick and Mabel McGaughey. They were Irish through and through. She was proud to grow up on La Crosse's North Side, attending St. James and then Aquinas High School, where she met her future husband. She attended college at St. Mary's in South Bend and then at St. Teresa's in Winona. She married Joseph Becker in 1949, at the log chapel on Notre Dame University's campus, where he was finishing up undergraduate work. In 1951, they moved to Madison, Wis., where her husband attended law school. In 1954, they moved four daughters to La Crosse, where they would raise their family of six daughters and two sons, in a large historic home on 14th and King. During this time, she completed her BA in English, with a French minor at Viterbo. She was an avid reader and thinker who questioned life. She challenged and expected much of her eight children.

After her children were mostly grown, she immersed herself in art, excelling in oil painting. She and Joe enjoyed many travels to different countries, up until she was 86, when her dementia made it easier for her to stay home. She was proud to be a wife, homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She valued her time and was fond of telling a priest that she wasn't available to help them with bake sales, but "if you ever need help saying Mass, please call me back!" The untimely deaths of two daughters, both due to cancer at age 46, in 1998 and 2001, was the most challenging thing Ruth dealt with. She never truly recovered. At the end of her life she remembered only her husband, Joe's name, but always had an Irish smile on her face and in her eyes, waiting for a kiss and hug when family or caregivers walked in the door. She knew we were hers.

Ruth was preceded in death by two daughters, Kathryn (Russ) Norman and Mary (Jerry) Passe. She is survived by husband of 70 years, Joseph; four daughters, Barb (Bud) Hammes, Janice Becker, Martha (Dick) Miller, Bridget (Reggie) Rabb; and two sons, Joseph (Val) and John (Hannah); 20 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Joe and family welcome friends to a brief memorial service at 1 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Bethany Riverside's Faith Life Center, with dessert and coffee to follow. Please enter through doors nearest chapel building.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Homes, 2575 Seventh St. S., La Crosse.