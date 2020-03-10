Ruth A. Bailey
Ruth A. Bailey

March 10, 2020

TOMAH -- Ruth A. Bailey, 94, of Tomah passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
