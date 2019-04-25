Russell G. Storandt

Russell G. Storandt, 75, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System.

He was born Nov. 14, 1943, to Lyman and Elenore (Hendricks) Storandt. On March 5, 1977, Russell married Janet Weise and she preceded him in death June 1, 2015.

Russell worked at La Crosse Brush Company for 20 years. He enjoyed wood working, watching crime shows like, Blue Bloods, Law and Order and Chicago PD and loved the Green Bay Packers.

Russell is survived by his two children, Dawn Storandt and Dan Storandt ,both of Onalaska; in-laws, Ron and Toni Weise, Gerry and Reni Weise, Joe Weise and Tom and Sally Weise; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Jerry Engstler; and a sister-in-law, Lois Engstler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate and burial will be in Neshonic Cemetery, West Salem. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the church.

