Russell D. Moran

ONALASKA -- Russell D. Moran, 90, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born in Boscobel, Wis., April 14, 1929, to Charles and Inez (Brown) Moran. On July 15, 1961, Russell married Rosemarie Lapham and she preceded him in death Sept. 23, 2017.

Russell worked for over 30 years as a pharmacist at Gundersen Clinic. He enjoyed his retirement by spending time with his family and completing the things on his "retirement list." Russell enjoyed doing things for others and was always there to lend a hand. He loved playing cards both during his breaks at work and with close friends, Bob and Sue Eagle. Another special interest of his was his love for animals. Even at the end he would always get a smile on his face when his daughter Julie would bring her dog, Boone, to visit or when shown pictures of his cats, still at home. He was an active member of both the Eastern Star and Masons in Onalaska.

Russell's family would like to thank very special neighbors, Emil and Virginia Hanson, for all their kindness and helpfulness shown through out the years.

An extended thank you also goes to the Onalaska Care Center and staff. Their love and passion for what they do shown through in the care our father received and the strong bond we formed. Not only Russell will miss the "girls" as he called his care workers, but our whole family will.

Russell is survived by his children, Jackie Moran and her children, Jake, Ahri, Jaysen, Jaden and Jameson of Onalaska; Julie (Alan) Potter and their children, Megan (Derik) Atkins and kids, Lillian and Wyatt and Nicole (Corey Salzwedel) Potter and kids, Gracynn and Dax Burkwalt all of Warrens; Jonathan (Holly Struver) Moran and his daughter, Alisabeth of La Crosse; and Janet de Weerd and her children, Julia and Timo of Holland, Netherlands.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Jeanette Barr.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Onalaska Cemetery. Pastor Park Hunter will officiate.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at .