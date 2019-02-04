Follow story
Russell James Bringe
February 04, 2019
Russell James Bringe
HOLMEN -- Russell James Bringe, 76, of Holmen passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his daughter's home near Holmen. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, W6016 County road W, Holmen, Wis., 54636. Sister Becky Swanson will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on February 5, 2019
in memory of Russell
