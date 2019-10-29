Rungevald Sletten
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Rungevald Sletten

October 29, 2019

Rungevald Sletten Rungevald "Runge" Sletten Jr.
Rungevald "Runge" Sletten Jr., 83, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on October 30, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Rungevald Sletten, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Rungevald
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 30, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.