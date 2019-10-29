Follow story
Rungevald Sletten
October 29, 2019
Rungevald "Runge" Sletten Jr.
Rungevald "Runge" Sletten Jr., 83, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on October 30, 2019
in memory of Rungevald
in memory of Rungevald
