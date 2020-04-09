Follow story
Rudolph J. Schmidt
April 09, 2020
Rudolph 'Rudy' J. Schmidt
Rudolph "Rudy" J. Schmidt, 83, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by his children. Private family burial has taken place at the Catholic Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
April 11, 2020
