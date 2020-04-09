Rudolph J. Schmidt
April 09, 2020

Rudolph "Rudy" J. Schmidt, 83, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by his children. Private family burial has taken place at the Catholic Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
