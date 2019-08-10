Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Rudolph S. Olson
August 10, 2019
Rudolph "Rudy" S. Olson Jr.
Rudolph "Rudy" S. Olson Jr., 88, of La Crosse died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Hillview Healthcare Center. Private family services will be held at a later date, with burial taking place at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Rudolph "Rudy" S. Olson Jr., 88, of La Crosse died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Hillview Healthcare Center. Private family services will be held at a later date, with burial taking place at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on August 13, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Rudolph
in memory of Rudolph
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 13, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.