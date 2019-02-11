Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Rudolph Jolivette
February 11, 2019
Rudolph “Rudy” A Jolivette
Rudolph “Rudy” A. Jolivette, 91, of La Crosse died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in his home surround by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Rd., La Crosse. The Rev. Scott Skogen will officiate with Military Rites by the Struck-Klandrud Onalaska American Legion Post 336, with burial to be held in Fairview Cemetery, Bangor, Wis. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services in North Presbyterian Church.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary may be found on www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Rudolph “Rudy” A. Jolivette, 91, of La Crosse died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in his home surround by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Rd., La Crosse. The Rev. Scott Skogen will officiate with Military Rites by the Struck-Klandrud Onalaska American Legion Post 336, with burial to be held in Fairview Cemetery, Bangor, Wis. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services in North Presbyterian Church.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary may be found on www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on February 13, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Rudolph
in memory of Rudolph
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 12, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.