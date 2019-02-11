Rudolph Jolivette
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Rudolph Jolivette

February 11, 2019

Rudolph Jolivette Rudolph “Rudy” A Jolivette
Rudolph “Rudy” A. Jolivette, 91, of La Crosse died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in his home surround by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Rd., La Crosse. The Rev. Scott Skogen will officiate with Military Rites by the Struck-Klandrud Onalaska American Legion Post 336, with burial to be held in Fairview Cemetery, Bangor, Wis. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services in North Presbyterian Church.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary may be found on www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on February 13, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Rudolph
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 12, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.