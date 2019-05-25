Rubye Hetland
Rubye Hetland

May 25, 2019

Rubye M. Hetland
MINDORO -- Rubye M. Hetland, 92, of Mindoro passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Christ Lutheran Church, Burr Oak. Pastor John Werner will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will precede funeral services at the church from 10 a.m. until the service. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel-West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit our website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 29, 2019
