Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Rubye Hetland
May 25, 2019
Rubye M. Hetland
MINDORO -- Rubye M. Hetland, 92, of Mindoro passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Christ Lutheran Church, Burr Oak. Pastor John Werner will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will precede funeral services at the church from 10 a.m. until the service. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel-West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit our website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
MINDORO -- Rubye M. Hetland, 92, of Mindoro passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Christ Lutheran Church, Burr Oak. Pastor John Werner will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will precede funeral services at the church from 10 a.m. until the service. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel-West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit our website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 29, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Rubye
in memory of Rubye
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 29, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.