The following is a public service announcement from Ruby L. Jimenez Trainor, SWF, 35, who passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Due to foreseen circumstances I can no longer come to the phone, respond to your texts, Facebook posts, Instagram, Snap-chats, Tweets, or any other means of communication. I know y'all are just devastated and it will probably take you years of therapy to get over it! Well guess what, "Sorry, Not Sorry!"

My life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Curt S. Backhaus will officiate. I will be laid to rest at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in my honor from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to my children, Sparta Area Cancer Society or a charitable organization of donor's choice.