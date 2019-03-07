Ruby L. Jimenez Trainor

The following is a public service announcement from Ruby L. Jimenez Trainor, SWF, 35, who passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Due to foreseen circumstances I can no longer come to the phone, respond to your texts, Facebook Posts, Instagram, Snap-chats, Tweets, or any other means of communication. I know y'all are just devastated and it will probably take you years of therapy to get over it! Well guess what, "Sorry, Not Sorry!"

I fought like crazy to get this prime choice piece of real estate and the best part is I don't have to live with my mom anymore! I'm afraid that I need to apologize to my children, Devon, Aliyah and Ariella, because let's face it, you're still stuck with Grandma! Lol

I tried to kick cancer in the behind, but cancer kicked back and finally won the fight Thursday, March 7, 2019. Jesus was driving on the final leg of this journey and brought me up to heaven to be with many family members and friends, some of which I hadn't seen for quite a while.

I was born Aug. 3, 1983, in Tomah. I have three beautiful children, whom I am leaving behind and they are my pride and joy. Devon James Trainor-Chacon, Aliyah Marie Trainor-Velasco and Ariella Arlene Trainor-Jimenez, who reside in Sparta. I also leave behind another child I considered my own, Adela Lynn Velasco.

I am further survived by my parents, Lynne Marie Trainor and Martin John Trainor of Sparta; maternal grandmother (Nana), Arlene L Birkeness, Tomah; two honorary siblings whom I have called my brother and sister for over 20+ years, Amy McKinzie, Sparta and Keith Diamond, Milwaukee; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Preceding me in death were my paternal grandparents, Thomas J. Trainor of Eau Claire, Wis., and Iva K. Trainor of Tomah; maternal grandfather (Papa), Wayne A Birkeness; other close relatives and friends.

My life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Curt S. Backhaus will officiate. I will be laid to rest at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in my honor from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to my children, Sparta Area Cancer Society or a charitable organization of donor's choice.