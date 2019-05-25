Ruby M. Hetland
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Ruby M. Hetland

May 25, 2019

Ruby M. Hetland Ruby M. Hetland
MINDORO -- Ruby M. Hetland, 92, Mindoro passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem. www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 25, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Ruby
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 25, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.