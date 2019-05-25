Follow story
Ruby M. Hetland
May 25, 2019
Ruby M. Hetland
MINDORO -- Ruby M. Hetland, 92, Mindoro passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem. www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 25, 2019
in memory of Ruby
in memory of Ruby
