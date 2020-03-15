Roy Dale Hendrickson
Roy Dale Hendrickson

March 15, 2020

Roy Dale Hendrickson, 83, of La Crosse passed away peacefully March 15, 2020, in his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. A full obituary is at couleecremation.com.
Published on March 16, 2020
