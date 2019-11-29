Roy J. Buehrle, DDS

Roy J. Buehrle, 95, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, surrounded by family. Roy was born March 15, 1924, in St Louis, Mo., to Roy John and Lucille (Cash) Buehrle. He married Wanda Olson in Chillicothe, Mo., Oct. 30, 1944. They later divorced. On Sept. 6, 1969, Roy married Joan Hengel, at Christ Episcopal Church in La Crosse.

Roy served in the Navy aboard the USS Algorab and the USS Wautauga in World War II and was honorably discharged March 16, 1946. He then attended dental school at Washington University in St Louis, graduating in 1950. Roy and his family moved to La Crosse, where he and close friend and colleague, Bill Lippstreu, built the Southeast Dental Arts professional building on State Road. Roy continued to practice dentistry at this location until 1986. He greatly enjoyed the privilege of serving multiple generations of families. Roy was grateful that he was able to make home visits to a home-bound patient when needed and was always willing to serve patients with an emergency during or outside of regular working hours. In the 1970s he set up a dental office at Hillview Health Care so that patients needs could be met in their home setting, reducing the necessity of sometimes difficult travel for basic dental services.

Roy's annual fishing trips to Canada, with his boys, spanning over 50 years, were among his most precious memories. Roy was also active in the Boy Scouts, Lions Club, the Hines VA Blind Center Veterans Association, and the Wisconsin Dental Association. In the 1990s Roy started a support group, the VIPs, for local residents with visual impairments. He was appointed by the Governor to serve on the Wisconsin Council for People with Disabilities and served on several state committees advocating for services for individuals with special needs. One of Roy's proudest accomplishments was petitioning local residents to ask the town of Shelby to build a walking and biking path all the way from La Crosse to Irish Hill, on Highway 33. The Town of Shelby responded positively and has provided and maintained a sidewalk that has made travel safer for children and adults using that route.

Among the challenges that Roy faced during his lifetime was being diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP), which is characterized by night blindness and progressive tunnel vision. Roy could often be seen walking alongside Highway 33, once he had finished his job of operating the news stand at the downtown post office. Over a 30 year period, Roy's guide dogs, Nikki, Digby and Koffy, (who remains a family companion to this day) provided him with safe travel, independence and companionship.

Roy did not let his blindness prevent him from seeing many amazing places around the world. From being led by hand to the top of Ayers Rock, observing grizzly bears in Glacier Park, skiing the Southern Alps in New Zealand, leading a Boy Scout troop on a Boundary Waters canoe trip with his guide dog, and visiting classrooms to teach children about vision impairments and guide dogs, Roy never let his visual impairment slow him down.

Our family would like to thank the staff from Brightstar, especially Ellen and Kelly, the staff at the Tomah VA Going Home unit, and staff in the 700 wing at Hillview, particularly, Kathy Hengel, R.N. and support staff, Tony and Gina. Their care and concern for Dad was unwavering and has been a source of comfort for all of us. Roy especially appreciated the overall support and excellent veterinary care that Tom Thompson, DVM and Jean Heyt, DVM, provided to his Seeing Eye guide dogs, Koffy, Digby and Nikki, always assuring that Roy's "eyes" had a cold nose.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lucille Scott; brother, Melvin Buehrle; first wife, Wanda; sons, John Buehrle, Roy J. III "Chip" (Linda) Buehrle; daughter, Carol Ann "Corky" (Norm) Hendersin; and grandson, Scott Hendersin; as well as his guide dogs, Nikki and Digby.

Roy is survived by his wife, Joan; four children, Douglas (Laura) Buehrle, David Buehrle, Jason Buehrle, Joe (Sara) Buehrle; 12 grandchildren, John Henry, Michelle, Jenna, Dan, Rebekah, Matt, Emma, Serenity, Aksel, Emily, Isaac, Kara; and 15 great-grandchildren; as well as his guide dog, Koffy.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, to the time of service at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. The service will be at 11 a.m.. A celebration of Roy's life will follow in the Cargill Room at the Waterfront, 328 Front St. S. The family is being assisted by Coulee Region Cremation Group.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Seeing Eye, P.O. Box 375 Morristown, N.J., 07963-0375; or donor's preferred charity. More information at .

