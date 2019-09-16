Roxanne Jean Reynolds
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Roxanne Jean Reynolds

September 16, 2019

Roxanne Jean Reynolds Roxanne Jean Reynolds
HOLMEN -- Roxanne Jean Reynolds, 74, of Holmen passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home after a four year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Lucas; stepson Shane G. Lucas; her sister; and her mother. Roxanne worked as a realtor with Gerrard Hoeschler. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Roxanne Jean Reynolds, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 21, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Roxanne
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 21, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.