Roxanne Jean Reynolds
September 16, 2019
Roxanne Jean Reynolds
HOLMEN -- Roxanne Jean Reynolds, 74, of Holmen passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home after a four year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Lucas; stepson Shane G. Lucas; her sister; and her mother. Roxanne worked as a realtor with Gerrard Hoeschler. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on September 21, 2019
in memory of Roxanne
in memory of Roxanne
