Ross Jay Halverson

WARREN, Ohio -- Ross Jay Halverson, 69, of Warren passed with his family by his side, Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept. 10, 1949, in La Crosse, a son of the late Karl and the late Betty (Waller) Halverson.

Ross was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served two tours in Vietnam. He went on to receive an associate's degree in business management, which he used as a supervisor for SOHIO and BP service stations on the Ohio Turnpike. He also later drove truck for T/A.

He enjoyed fishing earlier in his life, watching NASCAR, specifically Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dave Marcis, and football, rooting for the Packers and eventually adopting the Browns, when he moved to Ohio. He also liked reading, model cars and one day hoped to own a Thunderbird.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Marcis (Meghan) Halverson of Warren, Karl (Kelly) Halverson, actively serving the U.S. Army in Texas, Jason (Sarah) Halverson of Minnesota, former U.S. Army, all of whom he was very proud of. Also surviving are his siblings, Karl "Butch" (Cheryl) Halverson, Mark (Nancy) Halverson, Janet (Gary) Berra, Jane (Mark) Kruger; longtime friends, Carol Jewell and James Newsome; grandchildren, Olivia, Parker, Gavin, Amelia, Kamryn, Brayden and Logan, who were his pride and joy; also surviving are several nieces and nephews; as well as his granddog, Rebel; and grandcat, Oliver. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Julene (Don) Schwanbeck; brother, Joel Halverson, infant brother, Jerry Halverson; and sister-in-law, Joan Halverson.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 6, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Military honors will precede the service.