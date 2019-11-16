Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Rosetta E. Heinze
June 29, 1928 - November 16, 2019
Rosetta E. Heinze
BANGOR-- Rosetta E. Heinze, 91, of rural Bangor died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She was born June 29, 1928, to Herman and Ida (Martin) Schultz. Rosetta was baptized, confirmed and married at First Lutheran Church in La Crosse. She married Louis Heinze, Aug. 21, 1958.
Survivors include two sisters, her twin, Rosella Roesler of La Crosse and Delores Manske of Chaseburg; nephew, David (Katherine) Manske of Chaseburg and their daughters, Dawn and Darcy Manske and Jill (Drew) Beckstrom and their son, Mason; niece, Cindy Manske of Coon Valley and her sons, Tony (Gabrielle) Manske and their children, Madison and Davynn and Brian Manske; a sister-in-law, Beverly Schultz and her children, Ruth Schweke and Ralph Schultz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis in 1992; sister, Esther; two brothers, Ervin and Leonard; nephew, DuWayne Manske; and brothers-in-law, Daniel Roesler and Arlin Manske.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
BANGOR-- Rosetta E. Heinze, 91, of rural Bangor died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She was born June 29, 1928, to Herman and Ida (Martin) Schultz. Rosetta was baptized, confirmed and married at First Lutheran Church in La Crosse. She married Louis Heinze, Aug. 21, 1958.
Survivors include two sisters, her twin, Rosella Roesler of La Crosse and Delores Manske of Chaseburg; nephew, David (Katherine) Manske of Chaseburg and their daughters, Dawn and Darcy Manske and Jill (Drew) Beckstrom and their son, Mason; niece, Cindy Manske of Coon Valley and her sons, Tony (Gabrielle) Manske and their children, Madison and Davynn and Brian Manske; a sister-in-law, Beverly Schultz and her children, Ruth Schweke and Ralph Schultz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis in 1992; sister, Esther; two brothers, Ervin and Leonard; nephew, DuWayne Manske; and brothers-in-law, Daniel Roesler and Arlin Manske.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on November 19, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Rosetta
in memory of Rosetta
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.