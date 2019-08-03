Rosemary T. Zemlo
Rosemary T. Zemlo

August 03, 2019

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Rosemary T. Zemlo, 80, of La Crescent passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Church of the Crucifixion, 423 Second St. S., La Crescent. Fr. John L. Evans II will officiate. Burial will be in the Crucifixion Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please go to www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on August 6, 2019
