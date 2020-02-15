Rose A. Serres

ONALASKA -- Rose A. Serres, 87, of Onalaska died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Onalaska Care Center. She was born June 14, 1932, in Blair, to Raymond and Lily (Dissmore) Zahn.

Rose graduated from Black River Falls High School and married Ronald Serres Jan. 15, 1955, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Brownsville, Minn. She worked at Randall-Graw and W. A. Roosevelt Co., for many years. Rose served as the organist at St. Patrick's Church in Brownsville, for many years.

She is survived by four sons, Richard (Audrey) and their children, Amber, Adam and Andrew (Allie); Raymond (Denise) and their children, Randi (Erik) Pueschner, Teri (Robert) Walensky and Philip (Anna); Robert (Heidi) and their children, Tricia (John) Donovan, Allie and Jace; and Rodney (Margrethe) and their children, Nora and Olav; three great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Raegan and Rey; and a brother, Harold Zahn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; five brothers; and two sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent, Minn. The Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. Burial will be in the Crucifixion Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent are in charge of services. Online guestbook is available at . Rose's family would like to thank the staff at Onalaska Care Center for their wonderful care.