Rose Koehn Matuska

Rose Koehn Matuska, 86, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Onalaska. She was born July 5, 1932, in Elkader, Iowa, to William and Rose Anne (Behrens) Koehn. On May 9, 1953, she married Grant Matuska in Elkader and he preceded her in death Feb. 25, 2006. Rose worked as a certified nursing assistant for 20 years at Hillview Healthcare Center in La Crosse. She was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ in La Crosse.

Rose was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, antiquing and traveling.

Rose is survived by a daughter, Mary (Gary) Franke; two sons, John (Luanne) Matuska and Jim (Dorothy) Matuska all of La Crosse; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Christopher), Christopher (Holly), Andrew, Rebecca (Nana) and Eliza; five great-grandchildren, three brothers, Milford "Muff, " Edwin (Anna Mae) and Richard. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Eileen and Evelyn; along with four brothers, Ray, Alvin, William and Leo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 630 West Ave. South, La Crosse with Pastor John Parkyn officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .