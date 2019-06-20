Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Rose Matuska
July 05, 1932 - June 20, 2019
Rose Koehn Matuska
Rose Koehn Matuska, 86, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Onalaska. She was born July 5, 1932, in Elkader, Iowa, to William and Rose Anne (Behrens) Koehn. On May 9, 1953, she married Grant Matuska in Elkader and he preceded her in death Feb. 25, 2006. Rose worked as a certified nursing assistant for 20 years at Hillview Healthcare Center in La Crosse. She was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ in La Crosse.
Rose was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, antiquing and traveling.
Rose is survived by a daughter, Mary (Gary) Franke; two sons, John (Luanne) Matuska and Jim (Dorothy) Matuska all of La Crosse; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Christopher), Christopher (Holly), Andrew, Rebecca (Nana) and Eliza; five great-grandchildren, three brothers, Milford "Muff, " Edwin (Anna Mae) and Richard. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Eileen and Evelyn; along with four brothers, Ray, Alvin, William and Leo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 630 West Ave. South, La Crosse with Pastor John Parkyn officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Rose Koehn Matuska, 86, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Onalaska. She was born July 5, 1932, in Elkader, Iowa, to William and Rose Anne (Behrens) Koehn. On May 9, 1953, she married Grant Matuska in Elkader and he preceded her in death Feb. 25, 2006. Rose worked as a certified nursing assistant for 20 years at Hillview Healthcare Center in La Crosse. She was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ in La Crosse.
Rose was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, antiquing and traveling.
Rose is survived by a daughter, Mary (Gary) Franke; two sons, John (Luanne) Matuska and Jim (Dorothy) Matuska all of La Crosse; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Christopher), Christopher (Holly), Andrew, Rebecca (Nana) and Eliza; five great-grandchildren, three brothers, Milford "Muff, " Edwin (Anna Mae) and Richard. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Eileen and Evelyn; along with four brothers, Ray, Alvin, William and Leo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 630 West Ave. South, La Crosse with Pastor John Parkyn officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on June 21, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Rose
in memory of Rose
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 21, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.