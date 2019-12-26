Follow story
Rose Marie Buchner Hagen
ONALASKA -- Rose Marie Buchner Hagen, 87, of Onalaska was called to eternal rest Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Celebration of life will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Onalaska American Legion. For the complete obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on December 26, 2019
