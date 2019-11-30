Follow story
Rose Blanchar
December 07, 1934 - November 30, 2019
Rose (Schneuriger) Blanchar
Rose (Schneuriger) Blanchar, 84, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She was born at the family farm on St. Joseph Ridge, to Anton and Mary Schneuriger, Dec. 7, 1934.
She was married to Edwin Blanchar in 1958, they later divorced. She worked for many years in the housekeeping department at Lutheran Hospital. Rose was a member of the First Church of Christ in La Crosse.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Mary and Cecilia. She is survived by her sisters, Clara Westby and Antoinette Purcell; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave S., La Crosse, 54601. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pastor Charles Robinson will officiate and burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorials in Rose's name may be directed to the Salvation Army. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 2, 2019
Visitation
Friday December 06, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Funeral Service
Friday December 06, 2019
11:00 AM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
