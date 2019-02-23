Ronnie Ray Rowe

Ronnie Ray Rowe passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at SpringBrook Village in La Crescent, Minn.

He was born March 20, 1935, in Neillsville, Wis., to LaVerne and Alice (Lenzkow) Rowe. He grew up on his grandparents farm, Herman and Tess Lenzkow, until his parents moved to La Crosse. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1952. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served at the military intelligence base in Okinawa. Upon returning to La Crosse, he attended what is now UW-La Crosse and graduated with a bachelors degree. He married Barbara Bennett Aug. 22, 1958. He worked as a salesman for Kimberly Clark, working his way up through the ranks until becoming the vice president of the grocery division of Miles Laboratories, until retiring in 1994. Through his working career he and his family moved around the country more than seven times. After retirement, Ronnie and Barbara moved to Chandler, Ariz., where they lived until Barbara passed away in 2013. At that time Ronnie moved back to the La Crosse area to be near family.

He is survived by two sons, Kevin (Lori) Rowe of North Barrington, Ill., and David (Chris) Rowe of La Crescent; a daughter Sharyn Rowe of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Jessica, Leslie, Becky and Hailey; two brothers, Ken (Carolyn) Rowe of Stowe, Ohio, and Gene Rowe of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, Jim (Rosemary) Bennett of Hokah, Minn.; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; his youngest brother, Greg; and his sister, Judy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial with military honors, will follow in the Crucifixion Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.

