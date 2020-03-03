Ronnie L. Monroe
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Ronnie L. Monroe

March 03, 2020

Ronnie L. Monroe Ronnie L. Monroe
Ronnie L. Monroe, 78, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the River of Life Church, 1214 CTH PH, Onalaska. Pastor Jacob Wallace will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Monday, March 9, at the church. To view Ronnie's obituary in it's entirety and to offer his family online condolences please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting his family in their time of need.
Published on March 6, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Ronnie L. Monroe, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Ronnie
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 06, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.