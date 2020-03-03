Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Ronnie L. Monroe
March 03, 2020
Ronnie L. Monroe
Ronnie L. Monroe, 78, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the River of Life Church, 1214 CTH PH, Onalaska. Pastor Jacob Wallace will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Monday, March 9, at the church. To view Ronnie's obituary in it's entirety and to offer his family online condolences please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting his family in their time of need.
Ronnie L. Monroe, 78, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the River of Life Church, 1214 CTH PH, Onalaska. Pastor Jacob Wallace will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Monday, March 9, at the church. To view Ronnie's obituary in it's entirety and to offer his family online condolences please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting his family in their time of need.
Published on March 6, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Ronnie
in memory of Ronnie
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 06, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.