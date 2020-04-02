Follow story
Ronald L. Young
April 02, 2020
Ronald L. Young
MELROSE -- Ronald L. Young, 79, of Melrose passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta. Open air visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, Burr Oak. Graveside services will follow in the church cemetery. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on April 4, 2020
