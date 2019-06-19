Follow story
Ronald Ralph Winn
June 19, 2019
Ronald "Ron" Ralph Winn
GALESVILLE -- Ronald "Ron" Ralph Winn, 77, of Galesville passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in his home. A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Wason's Supper Club, W21282, WI-54, Galesville. A full obituary may be seen at www.couleecremation.com.
