Ronald White
July 15, 2019
Ronald White
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Ronald White, 71, of La Crescent passed away peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019, in his home with family nearby. A private service will be held. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Memorials are preferred to the Ron and Barb White Softball Scholarship, sent to WSU Foundation-Winona State University. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on July 20, 2019
