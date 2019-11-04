Ronald Stone

Ronald Stone passed to his life with the Lord Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. He was born Feb. 23, 1932, to Alpha (Matl) and Ralph Stone. He joined the Air Force at 17 and was posted across the USA, Europe, Guam, Thailand and Okinawa, serving 21 years with honor. He spent his military career as a mechanic for the SR-71, the acclaimed spy plane called the Black Bird. Wedded to Carolyn Fortney Dec. 23, 1960, she joined him in Paris and was by his side in subsequent posts. Married 59 years, they have three children, Gary (Julia), Tim, and Julie (Adam). Ron loved his and all children and he was a doting and attentive father. Upon retirement from the Air Force, the family returned home to La Crosse, where he worked for 18 years at First Presbyterian Church as their caretaker. Ron and Carolyn were active members of their community and Bible Baptist and River of Life churches, and in later years Ron volunteered at the Mayo Hospital in La Crosse where his humor and caring spirit were well known. As his own health declined, Ron suffered a heart attack and a series of strokes that left him without his voice and mobility. He spent his final years at Benedictine Manor, where Carolyn visited him nearly every day. Her true love and gentle touch brought him great comfort. Preceded by his parents, Ron leaves his bereaved and loving wife; children; and grandchildren, Asher and Dashell (Gary), Isaiah and Lilly (Tim), Apollo and Alexandra (Julie).

A celebration of Ron's life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at River of Life Church in Onalaska, with visitation at 10 a.m., services at 11. Ron will be buried in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park with military honors. Online condolences may be given to the family at .