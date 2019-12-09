Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Ronald A. Solberg
December 09, 2019
ETTRICK -- Ronald A. Solberg, 77, of rural Ettrick died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the French Creek Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in rural Ettrick. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair and also one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
Events
Visitation
Sunday December 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Blair
115 W. 4th. St, Blair, WI
Visitation
Monday December 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
French Creek Lutheran Church
N23007 County Road T, Ettrick, WI
Funeral Service
Monday December 16, 2019
11:00 AM
French Creek Lutheran Church
N23007 County Road T, Ettrick, WI
