Ronald A. Solberg
Ronald A. Solberg

December 09, 2019

ETTRICK -- Ronald A. Solberg, 77, of rural Ettrick died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the French Creek Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in rural Ettrick. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair and also one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 11, 2019
Events

Visitation

Sunday December 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Blair
115 W. 4th. St, Blair, WI

Visitation

Monday December 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

French Creek Lutheran Church
N23007 County Road T, Ettrick, WI

Funeral Service

Monday December 16, 2019
11:00 AM

French Creek Lutheran Church
N23007 County Road T, Ettrick, WI

