Ronald E. Prindle

BOARDMAN, Ore. -- Ronald "Ron" E. Prindle was born Sept. 19, 1951, in Prairie City, Ore., to parents, Harold and Joan Eddy Prindle. He passed peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home in Boardman, Ore., at the age of 67 years.

Ron was raised and attended school in Umatilla, Ore., graduating from Umatilla High School in the class of 1972. He attended Eastern Oregon State College now Eastern Oregon University, where and earned his BS degree in education in 1986. Ron was united in marriage to Catherine "Cathie" M. Daley April 9, 1994, in Hermiston, Ore.

Ron recently retired from the Morrow County School District, where he had taught various grade levels and subjects in both Boardman and Irrigon through the years. In addition to teaching, he also thoroughly enjoyed sports, particularly baseball, football, and basketball. Coach Prindle supported and nurtured young people as they learned and developed the skills needed to be successful, not only in athletics, but also in life. Ron was possessed by all things cars and trucks. If it had an engine, he was interested. Tinkering in his shop on engines, bodies and paint jobs served as an outlet for his creativity and meticulous attention to detail. In retirement, Ron found more time to enjoy life's little pleasures; relaxing in his backyard rocking chair, playing with his dogs and reading from his collection of vintage car magazines.

Ron is survived by his wife, Catherine Prindle (born and raised in La Crosse); daughter, Danielle (Kaleb) Kraft; grandchildren, Lincoln and Emmylou Kraft; son, Drew Prindle; stepson, Brendan Busey and granddaughter Karia; stepdaughter, Landi (Mitch) Seal; sister, Jeanne (Don) Hanson; and numerous other loved ones and extended family.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Kenneth "Ray" Prindle, who were surely there to welcome him into Heaven.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Irrigon High School, 315 SE Wyoming Ave., Irrigon, Ore., with a bruncheon to follow.

A Mass will be said for Ron at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Prairie View Assisted Living, Holmen.

Donations may be made to the Ronald Prindle Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Bank of Eastern Oregon.

Please share memories of Ron with his family at . Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Ore., is in care of arrangements.