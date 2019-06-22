Ronald P. Preeshl
Ronald P. Preeshl

June 22, 1957 - June 22, 2019

ONALASKA -- Ronald. P. Preeshl, 62, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Elroy Health Services in Elroy, Wis., after a long battle with mental health issues.
He was born June 22, 1957, in La Crosse, to Richard and Nan Jean (Dahlen) Preeshl. In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball. He had a lot of friends and was affectionately known as "Puppy." Throughout his life he had a passion for music. He enjoyed all sports especially the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by three sisters, Patti Rucker of La Crosse, Penny (Ray) Greene of Mindoro and Pam Robertson of La Crosse; two brothers, Rick Preeshl and Bob Preeshl, both of Onalaska; along with many nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with Ron's wishes there will be no services. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on June 22, 2019
in memory of Ronald
Jill & Bevin Sandstrom
Jun 22, 2019
Penny and Ray., we are so very sorry to hear of the passing of your Brother Penny. Prayers and Hugs to all the families.