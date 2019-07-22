Ronald Duane Ping

APPLE VALLEY, Minn./LA CROSSE -- Surrounded by his loving family, Ron went home to be with the Lord, following a hard fought battle with cancer Monday, July 22, 2019. He was a resident of Apple Valley, formerly of La Crosse and Apopka, Fla. He was 81 years old. Ron was born in Mattoon, Ill., to parents, Ray E. and Mildred Ping.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nila Jo Silbaugh; and brother, Ray Ping Jr. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane (Griffin) Ping; daughters, Deborah Plutt (James), Barbara Ping (James Boddy); and grandchildren, Nicholas Plutt (Megan) and Julianna Plutt (Liam); brother, Charles (Rosemary) Ping; brother-in-law, Roger (Patricia) Griffin; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Ron was an avid golfer, traveler, beloved husband, father and grandfather. He served as a deacon in his church and was a treasured and faithful friend, kind and generous to all who knew him.

After college Ron worked for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, before going to work for B. C. Ziegler & Co., a Securities and Investment firm out of West Bend, Wis. He opened the Ziegler office in La Crosse and was manager there for 12 years. In 1975, Ron moved the family to Minneapolis and he managed Ziegler's offices there until 1987, when he and Jane moved to Florida. There he was vice-president and manager of the office in Maitland, Fla., near Orlando, until his retirement in December of 2000.

Ron worked for Ziegler for 33 years. As of 1993, Ron was the only active Ziegler broker to be named Investment Broker Of The Year three times. In 1993, he led sales of Principal Preservation Equity Funds and was among the sales leaders in tax-exempt bonds, Principal Preservation Income Funds and unit investment trusts. In addition to sales excellence, the award also recognized the achievement of individual goals and sales support. He previously received the award in 1978 and 1990.

Ron volunteered at the Little Red School House, located in the Rolling Hills Community Church of Zellwood, Fla., for four years. There he mentored student's grades one through 12, helping them to be the best they could be and to achieve the goals they set for themselves. He started a program to provide food for the students over the two week Christmas break, with the help of donations and funds from friends and the community. Working at the school was a true passion and source of joy for him.

After 31 years in Florida, Ron and Jane moved back to the Minneapolis area, to be with family.

Ron was a member of the Masonic Temple, Frontier Badger No. 45, F. & A.M. in La Crosse, the Royal Arch Masons of Minnesota, St. John's Chapter No. 9, the Zuhrah Shriners, Shriners International and the Minneapolis Mounted Commandery No. 23, Minneapolis.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. A Masonic service will begin at 4 p.m. Pastor Eric Stapp will officiate. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, Ron's family requests that memorial donations be made in his name to Rolling Hills Community Church, P.O. Box 250, Zellwood, Fla., 32798-0250, or to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

