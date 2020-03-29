Ronald A. MillerMiller
March 29, 2020

Ronald "Bali" A. Miller, 60, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
