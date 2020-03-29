Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Ronald A. MillerMiller
March 29, 2020
Ronald 'Bali' A. Miller
Ronald "Bali" A. Miller, 60, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Ronald "Bali" A. Miller, 60, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Ronald
in memory of Ronald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 04, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.