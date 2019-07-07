Ronald W. Lenser

CHASEBURG -- Ronald W. Lenser of Chaseburg left us Sunday, July 7, 2019. He sank his last putt completing a round of life spanning 86 years. His final handicap was dementia that ended his life here on earth. He completed his last round with those he loved and who dearly loved him.

Ron was born Dec. 19, 1932, to Clarence "Tuffy" and Leona "Toots" (Skrede) Lenser in Chaseburg. He married Genevieve Ostreng Oct. 6, 1951, spending over 67 years together. He retired after 43 years at the Trane Co., and enjoyed life as caretaker of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church cemetery. Ron loved golfing at La Crescent, Minn., and also Snowflake Ski Hill Golf Course, where he proudly had a hole-in-one. He loved to dance and was very good at it. Ron also played and coached baseball and enjoyed playing euchre.

Ron was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Chaseburg, where he served on the church council as secretary and treasurer. He was president of the Trane Co. "25 year Club"; a member of the Lodge 21, serving as steward for 18 years and chairman of the entertainment committee; Irish Hill Gun Club president; Chaseburg Lions Club president and Chaseburg Village Board trustee.

Survivors include his wife, Genevieve; a son, Randy Lenser of Chaseburg; and a daughter, Jackie (Dawson) Strutt of Onalaska; six grandchildren, Heather (Bryan) Landgrover, Geoffrey (Nicole) Lenser, Derek Ostrem, Tyler (Sara) Ostrem, Kjerstin (Joey) Dellenbach and Emily Strutt; two great-grandchildren, Lexy Landgrover and Henry Lenser; two sisters, Donna Sebion and Judy Tollackson; three sisters-in-law, Macy Johnson, Mary Midtlien and Sharon Ostreng; a brother-in-law, Virgil Ostreng; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Beuford; a sister-in-law, Shirley Wilson; brothers-in-law, Irvin Sebion, Larry Tollackson, Pat Wilson, Jerry Midtlien and Harland Johnson; and two nephews, Tom and Tim Tollackson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. The Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be given to St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church or Luther High School Tuition Assistance. Condolences may be given at .